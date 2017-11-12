× Man with dementia found safe in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids have located a man with mild dementia who went missing after attending a wedding reception Saturday night.

Police say Gordon Yaeger, 67, was brought back to the Courtyard Marriott around 9 p.m. Saturday. Two hours later his family returned to the hotel and found he was no longer in the hotel room.

Police say Yaeger did not have his wallet or cell phone on him.

He is described as 5 foot 10, 175 lbs. and was least seen wearing a gray suit. Police say he may have changed into a gray jacket, red shirt, and jeans and may be carrying a red duffel bag.

No other details were released.