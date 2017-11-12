× Third fire in one month at Battle Creek home ruled suspicious

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It took more than a dozen firefighters to put out a suspicious fire that broke out at a home late Saturday night.

It happened in the 100 block of West Fountain Street just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say the rear of the house caught fire and spread to the back bathroom and attic area.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Police are now investigating the fire, which is the third one that has broke out in the last month.