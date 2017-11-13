Becoming Captain America: Behind the scenes look at Marvel Universe LIVE

Marvel Universe Live is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend, with all of everyone's favorite superheroes and villains gathered in one place for an action-packed show.
Every day this week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix will be releasing a new feature on a different super hero or villain, getting an inside look of what goes into a big show like this.
Todd got a chance to talk with Captain America, also known as Justin Jackson, about how he prepared for his role as the patriotic supersoldier.
Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes will be playing at Van Andel Arena from November 17-19.
To purchase tickets, visit marveluniverselive.com.