Becoming Captain America: Behind the scenes look at Marvel Universe LIVE

Posted 11:43 AM, November 13, 2017, by

Marvel Universe Live is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend, with all of everyone's favorite superheroes and villains gathered in one place for an action-packed show.

Every day this week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix will be releasing a new feature on a different super hero or villain, getting an inside look of what goes into a big show like this.

Todd got a chance to talk with Captain America, also known as Justin Jackson, about how he prepared for his role as the patriotic supersoldier.

Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes will be playing at Van Andel Arena from November 17-19.

To purchase tickets, visit marveluniverselive.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s