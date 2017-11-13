Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids take over GRPM in new exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dragons, unicorns and mermaids are taking over the Grand Rapids Public Museum in a brand new exhibit.

The exhibit Dragons, Unicorns, and Mermaids brings these mythical creatures to life, explaining how these creatures came to be through beliefs and confusion with other animals.

The gallery includes artifacts from around the world, a 17-foot-dragon guarding the entrance, a kraken bursting from the floor, and many hands-on activities to help guests learn how these creatures came to be.

Mark Norell, the curator of the exhibit, goes into more detail about what else people can find at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Admission costs $12 for adult and $7 for kids, or $9 and $4 for Kent County Residents. Museum members can get in the exhibit for just $2.

For more information, visit grpm.org.