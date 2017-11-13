Godwin Heights duo signs with division 1 colleges for basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Godwin Heights seniors Markeese Hastings and Lamar Norman signed national letters of intent to play basektball in college on Monday at a ceremony at the high school.

Hastings, who has really come on in the last year, signed to play at Butler after committing over the weekend.

"It's real exciting. I've been working for this all my life, so it's a real pleasure to even be in this position" Hastings said. "I love the atmosphere there. Great coaches. Great players. The whole vibe for Butler is gonna be real good."

Norman, who scored 17 points to help the Wolverines to a win in the 2015 class B state championship game, signed to play at UTEP.

"It's very special. I've been waiting for this my whole life. I've been waiting for this since I was a kid. It is a very humbling moment" Norrman said. "I can't wait to be Miner next year."

Led by these 2 seniors, Godwin Heights expects to be a title contender again this season. Practice officially started today.