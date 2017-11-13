High school football state semi-finals schedule set

LANSING, Mich. – We are down to the final four in each of the eight high school football divisions. Here’s a look at this weekend’s upcoming games. The winners will face off over Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.
West Michigan teams are in BOLD.
Division 1
Detroit Catholic Central at Clarkston – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Walled Lake Western
Detroit Cass Tech at West Bloomfield – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Troy Athens
Division 2
Livonia Franklin at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Grand Ledge
Warren DeLaSalle at Detroit Martin Luther King – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Hazel Park
Division 3
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Muskegon – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at East Kentwood
Farmington Hills Harrison at Riverview – Saturday at Noon at Rochester
Division 4
Escanaba at Grand Rapids Catholic Central – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Traverse City Thirlby Field
River Rouge at Edwardsburg – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson
Division 5
Reed City at Saginaw Swan Valley – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville
Grand Rapids West Catholic at Frankenmuth – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Fenton
Division 6
Traverse City St. Francis at Ithaca – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant
Jackson Lumen Christi at Warren Michigan Collegiate – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Chelsea
Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia at Lake City – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Clare
Saugatuck at Madison Heights Madison – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Lansing Catholic
Division 8
Iron River West Iron County at Saginaw Nouvel – Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the NMU Superior Dome
Ottawa Lake Whiteford at Mendon – Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Howell
8-Player Division 2 – Finals
Crystal Falls Forest Park at Portland St. Patrick – Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the NMU Superior Dome