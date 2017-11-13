‘It’s OK to be white’ posters appear in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says that they have received reports of “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” flyers posted around town.

The 4.25″ by 11″ flyers were posted on trees and posts on Leggat Street, according to DPS. The flyers were taken down by the person who called police.

The city has an ordinance in place that prohibits the posting of signs to trees or posts in the City street right-of-way without permission of the Community Affairs Manager. Flyers that violate the ordinance will be taken down and violators may be ticketed.

Similar flyers were posted around East Grand Rapids a week ago. Chief Jeff Hawke says in a press release that those flyers contained links to a white supremacist blog, but the Grand Haven flyers have no such link.

“While we are sworn to protect everyone’s right to free speech, we won’t ever support speech that attempts to divide us or that promotes racism,” Hawke said in the release. “Everyone is welcome in Grand Haven and there’s no room for hatred.”