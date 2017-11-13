KZoo police looking for suspects behind stolen flatbed trailer worth thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kathey Wildig received a phone call Saturday morning that left her feeling angry. She was told by an employee of her’s at Ed's Basic Car Rental that a flatbed hauler trailer was stolen off of their lot. She immediately looked at the security footage on her phone and saw that it was gone.

“I feel like he stole one from my family,” said Wildig during an interview at the business. “I just had a grandson. I feel like he stole from him. So yeah I want him to get what he did to me.”

Wildig said at 8:45 a.m. a few suspects drove on to the back of their car lot on Sprinkle Road and latched the trailer, worth anywhere from $5,000 to $35,000, onto their car and drove off. It happened in less than five minutes but it was all caught on security cameras.

“They had to have studied that area back there noticed that it wasn’t blocked off,” said Wildig. “They knew exactly what they were doing.”

The employee that called her caught a glimpse of the suspects she said. He went outside to a vehicle, heard a commotion and spoke to them

“He asked him what he was doing,” said Wildig who co-owns the business with her husband. “The gentlemen got in his car and took off. So he come running back in to call 911.”

Detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety opened an investigation and released a statement saying they’ve identified the suspects: two white men and one white woman. They drove on the lot on a mid-1990s blue Buick LeSabre and were last seen driving down Miller Road.

"I don’t know whether to laugh or cry," said Wildig. "I grew up poor. So all I do is ask that you don’t take from me."

Wildig said since this happened they're thinking of investing in more security. Until then, she hopes they're caught.

"We worked hard for this," said Wildig. "For somebody who don’t have a job or just on drugs or something to come and steal from us that’s not right."