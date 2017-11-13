× Man, 53, struck and killed by vehicle

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sunday police responded to an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on M-51 near Pokagon Highway in Pokagon Township.

The female driver was traveling on M-51 when she struck and killed the male pedestrian.

Police said the man was a 53-year-old Elkhart resident but haven’t released his name.

The driver of the vehicle involved is a minor and officials said that they will not be releasing her name.

This incident is still under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.