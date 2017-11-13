Man dies in overnight shooting, no suspects in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are investigating after they say a man was shot seven times and left in the middle of a Grand Rapids neighborhood.

Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a man being shot several times in the 400 block of Crawford St SE, near Madison & Hall. They found a man, 47, lying in the middle of the street with several gunshot wounds in the head and lower torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

He passed away early Tuesday morning from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest.