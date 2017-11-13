Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It was a day of remembrance over the weekend as people across the country celebrated veterans, and that included some neighbors here in West Michigan.

There was a Veteran's Day Parade in Grand Rapids, the lineup began on Lyon Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and traveled around Rosa Parks Circle and through the city.

The parade ended at the newly renovated Grand Rapids Veterans Memorial Park, where there was a special ceremony.

2. A marine who's been making the headlines recently just reached a remarkable goal. Rob Jones finished his goal of running 31 marathons in 31 days, and he ended on Veteran's Day.

He lost both his legs in Afghanistan in 2010, but it has never slowed him down. He's been running a marathon every day over the last month, all over the country.

He set out to raise money for wounded warriors, and so far he's raised more than $125,000.

Since his injury, Jones has won a bronze medal in the Paralympics, biked 5,200 miles across the country, and climbed all 104 flights at the Freedom Tower.

3. Another event hit the streets of downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend as Disc Downtown held its inaugural event.

Disc golf is a sport that continues to grow in popularity, and Sunday's event had disc golfers traversing a course that started at the parking lot under US 131, through Grand Valley State's Pew Campus, into city streets, and in Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

Special discs were used that kept windows and structures safe while the golfers shot for their lowest scores, aiming for baskets placed around the course.

4. More corporate consolidation has the two biggest U.S. toy-makers possibly joining forces soon. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Hasbro made an offer to take over Mattel.

Details of the possible deal haven't been released, but according to Bloomberg, the two companies have been talking periodically for some time.

Hasbro claimed more than $11 billion in market value, thanks in part to a deal that allows them to sell Disney-themed items.

Mattel has some popular products too like Fisher Price, Barbie, and Hot Wheels, but it's been dealing with lackluster sales.

5. Christmas music is on the radio, holiday sales are already here, and that means the world's most famous Christmas tree is officially in New York City.

The Rockefeller Christmas tree arrived in Rockefeller Center over the weekend, as crowds and onlookers cheered.

This year's tree is a Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania. It is 75-feet tall, weighs more than 12 tons and is about 80-years-old.

After being decorated with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights the tree will be lit for the first time on Wednesday, November 29 and will remain on display until January 7.