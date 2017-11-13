MSP on the lookout for missing Wexford County toddler

MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a possible parental abduction of Carter Grace Gerschoffer, 2, of Wexford County. They also believe the little girl could be in the Grand Rapids area.

Carter is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 36″ tall and weighs about 30 lbs. with a thin build. Police say the toddler was last on November 2 with her mother, Brittany Denise Gershoffer and her boyfriend, Travis Scott Jordan.

Police found the couple’s vehicle abandoned in the Meijer parking lot in Cadillac the day they were last seen. They suspect someone picked up the trio at that time.

Brittany has family in the St. Joesph area and Travis has family in the Grand Rapids area.

If you have any information, call police at 231-779-6040.