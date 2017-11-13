Non-profit helps military and police dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A former US Army K-9 handler visited a local school Friday morning, sharing his plans to help military and police service dogs across the country.

Jason Johnson stopped by Cross Country Creek Charter Academy for the Veterans Day assembly. along with his K-9 Axel.

Axel is a former A-T-F dog, now being cared for through Johnson's foundation. It's called Project Hero and the veteran says these dogs are worth all his efforts because how they served the country.

Johnson is working with lawmakers to provide funding for these service dogs.

Click here if you want more information.