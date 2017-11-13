Non-profit helps military and police dogs

Posted 10:10 AM, November 13, 2017, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A former US Army K-9 handler visited a local school Friday morning, sharing his plans to help military and police service dogs across the country.

Jason Johnson stopped by Cross Country Creek Charter Academy for the Veterans Day assembly. along with his K-9 Axel.

Axel is a former A-T-F dog, now being cared for through Johnson's foundation. It's called Project Hero and the veteran says these dogs are worth all his efforts because how they served the country.

Johnson is working with lawmakers to provide funding for these service dogs.

Click here if you want more information.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s