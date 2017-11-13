Spectrum Health talks about risk factors that lead to lung cancer

Posted 10:47 AM, November 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46AM, November 13, 2017

November is Lung Cancer Awareness month, this type of cancer kills more people than breast, colorectral and prostate cancers combined.

Now recent advances in screenings and early detection are providing hope for patients and their families, catching the disease before it becomes fatal.

Dr. Glenn VanOtteren and Dr. Gus Cumbo-Nacheli from Spectrum Health Medical Group talk about what can cause lung cancer and how screenings work.

Risk factors for lung cancer are:

  • Tobacco usage
  • Exposure to radon
  • Exposure to asbestos and other known cancer causing agents
  • Family or personal history of lung cancer
  • Radiation therapy
  • Age and diet

The best way to detect lung cancer is to get screened early. The following people are top candidates to get a lung cancer screening:

  • Individuals between ages 55 and 80 (Medicare Patients).
  • Active smokers who have 30 or more pack-years of cigarette smoking history.
  • Former smokers who quit smoking within the past 15 years.

To schedule an appointment, or to find out if a lung screening is right for you, call (616)-486-LUNG or (616)-486-5864.

If you've been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, call 1-855-SHCANCER.

