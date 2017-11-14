Local church closes due to threat made in Detroit area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspicious package found in the Detroit area prompted the closure of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids at 47 Jefferson SE on Tuesday.

According to the church’s Facebook page, they’re working closely with police concerning their safety after the local church was found on a list of targets discovered in Dearborn Heights.

The church issued this statement on their Facebook page:

The closure includes their office, downtown pantry and open door ministry.