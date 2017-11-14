Local church closes due to threat made in Detroit area

Posted 12:36 PM, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, November 14, 2017

Photo Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  A suspicious package found  in the Detroit area prompted the closure of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids at 47 Jefferson SE  on Tuesday.

According to  the church’s Facebook page, they’re working closely with police concerning their safety after the local church was found on a list of targets discovered in Dearborn Heights.

The church issued this statement on their Facebook page:

The closure includes their office, downtown pantry and open door ministry.

 

 

