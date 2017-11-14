Local family on a mission for answers regarding 22-year-old son’s death

GALESBURG, Mich. — A family in West Michigan is seeking answers surrounding their son’s death. They say he was killed earlier this year while at a friend’s house, but since then police have made no arrests.

Ryan Cole was a 22-year-old father-to-be when he died on Feb. 11. His parents and sister say they believe he was killed by an acquaintance.

They tell FOX 17 he was out drinking at a friend’s home in Galesburg when they say someone attacked him and sat on his chest. Medical reports confirmed for the parents that Cole’s cause of death was traumatic compression asphyxia.

They say witnesses have come to them, explaining what happened and who might’ve been responsible for his death. Cole’s parents say they’ve spoken to Galesburg Police and the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office numerous times about the case.

Kimberli Etheron, Cole’s mother, says they were told there isn’t enough evidence to arrest someone.

“I want to know why nobody’s held accountable,” Etherton said. “You know if you accidentally hit somebody driving down the road, you’re held accountable. Why is this any different?”

FOX 17 has reached out to the prosecutor’s office and Galesburg release for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear back. The family asks if anyone has any information or tips about what happened to please contact them on their Justice For Ryan Cole Facebook page.