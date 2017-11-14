Ludington schools tagged with swastika on Google Maps

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Ludington Public Schools is responding after an image of a swastika appeared on Google Maps referencing their school district.

The district says that someone added the images on Google Maps Monday evening. They say that the district was not compromised or hacked and the images were not posted on the district’s website or social media pages. The process is similar to tagging a friend in a photo on social media.

The district says they worked with law enforcement, Google and other tips and identified the person responsible for making the posts. The person responsible cooperated and took down the images.

Officials say the district won’t tolerate this type of behavior and takes it very seriously.