Michigan State basketball strength coach charged in crash

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State basketball strength and conditioning coach has been charged with reckless driving causing death following a July crash that killed two people.

Monroe County authorities say a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Todd Moyer struck the rear of a car on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan. Thirty-five-year-old

Gladys Johnson and her 5-year-old daughter were killed. The Lansing State Journal reports the county prosecutor’s office says Moyer was texting while driving.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Moyer. He was arraigned Monday and is due back in court later this month. The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis says in a statement that his office is monitoring the case and Moyer isn’t traveling with the team Tuesday.