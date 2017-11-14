Mona Shores Schools Superintendent resigns

Former Superintendent Greg Helmer

NORTON SHORES, Mich. – The Superintendent of Mona Shores Schools has resigned, one week after being placed on administrative leave.

The school board president told FOX 17 that Greg Helmer submitted his resignation at a meeting Monday night. The reason behind his departure are still unclear.

This summer, the board put Helmer on a “plan of assistance” and then put him on leave last week.

Bill O’Brien, the Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, will fill in as the Acting Superintendent.

 

