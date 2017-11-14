Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Troops want to make the promise to come home to their families this holiday season, and the community is invited to help welcome them as they return to West Michigan.

The Ford International Airport is hosting Operation Handshake on Wednesday, November 22. Join the Patriot Guard Riders and therapy dog teams to welcome military members and veterans.

It's an all day affair going on from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Patriot Guard is asking anyone with arrival time info for a military member to pass it along to them by calling (616)-862-1984, to ensure someone is at the airport to welcome that person home.

2. There are updates on the reconstruction of the iconic Corner Bar in Rockford.

Orion Construction says they've been working on getting rid of debris and other unsaveable material from the bar which caught fire back in August.

It took crews two days to put the fire out and most of the building was damaged, but workers were able to save the brick wall son the bar's surface. The building is the oldest brick structure in Rockford, constructed in the 1800s.

Orion hasn't set an end date for the demolition yet, but after it's done they'll announce a ground breaking ceremony. The popular bar hopes to re-open by next summer.

3. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that it will open a special traffic lane on the highway between Ann Arbor and Brighton to help with congestion and crashes during rush hour.

It's called a flex route, and it'll be located on US 23 between the two cities; it's Michigan's most heavily congested corridor outside of Metro Detroit.

The lane would go along the median shoulder, and MDOT hopes to have it up and running this week.

It'll be opened during peak morning and afternoon commute times by using electronic message boards. It's important to note that the flex route isn't a true third lane of traffic, because it doesn't include a shoulder, but officials say this is a cheaper option.

4. Here's another reason to get excited for the holidays: Kinder Surprise Chocolate Eggs are finally coming to the United States!

The Italian brand of egg shaped chocolates aren't new but have been banned for decades in the states due to FDA regulations regarding non-edible items hidden within food.

The version that will soon be available in the U.S. comes in a plastic egg-shaped package comprised of two separately sealed halves. One half contains an edible treat made of two soft cream layers, the other half of the egg contains a surprise.

Kinder Joy Eggs will first begin hitting Walmart shelves on Black Friday, where they'll be sold exclusively for 30 days. They retail for just over $1 each.

5. Thanksgiving just got a little easier for people that like to go back for seconds, or maybe even thirds. There's a new brand of fashionable unisex pants with an elastic waistband, made by Stove Top Stuffing.

Stove Top says it wants to allow people to "enjoy more of Thanksgiving in comfort and style." The pants will cost about $20 while supplies lasts.

They may not be the most flattering, but they are for a good cause. Stove Top is donating $10,000 of the proceeds to the Feeding America charity.