GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy National Pickle Day! For those that love the pickles, there is a new candy for you to try this holiday season.

Pickle flavored Candy Canes are now on sale at certain retailers such as Amazon.com and Walmart for those adventurous enough to try.

Amazon retails the candy at just under 9 dollars.

Other new Candy Cane flavors bacon and Sriracha.