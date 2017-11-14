2 shot outside Muskegon convenience store

Posted 9:33 PM, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53PM, November 14, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Muskegon convenience store.

Authorities responded to the Sunny Mart in the area of Apple Avenue and Burton just after 8 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle when they were shot, according to Muskegon Police.  The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The area around the store is blocked off and an SUV with broken windows is visible outside.

This is a developing story

