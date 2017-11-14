Reward offered for information on guns stolen in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering $2,500 rewards for information leading to the recovery of dozens of guns stolen from a Cedar Springs store.

89 guns were taken on November 4 from the Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs. 13 of the guns have been recovered, according to the Kent County Sheriff. Two people are in custody for receiving and concealing stolen property, but investigators are still searching for the remaining guns and possibly more suspects.

Anyone with information should call the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS or the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6125. The ATF also uses the Reportit app or www.reportit.com for confidential tips.