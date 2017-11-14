× Time to brew up a love potion, the Yule Ball is coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dust off your dress robes, brush some Sleekeazy through your hair and fall into the pages of Harry Potter — 20 Monroe Live is hosting a Yule Ball.

The Grand Rapids music venue is bringing the dance from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” to life with a Horcrux Hunt, a Room of Requirement and English-style buffet dinner on December 7.

Attendees will be able to dance the night away with a special performance by Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers.

Tickets range in price starting at $20 for general admission.