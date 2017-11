Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The folk band, Watching For Foxes, is coming back to their home state of Michigan to perform at the Pyramid Scheme on Saturday.

The band known for their indie folk sound, harmonies and lush instrumentation will be opening up for Joshua Davis on November 18. They will be playing a low-key trio set, as well as some new tracks from their upcoming album "Nostalgia in America."

For more music or to stay up to date on the band, follow them on Facebook or visit watchingforfoxes.com.