Woman blamed for explosion at Cadillac motel sentenced to prison

Posted 8:57 AM, November 14, 2017, by

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — A woman who authorities say caused an explosion and fire in a northern Michigan motel room that injured her two children has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Authorities say Amanda Lynn Skardoutos was trying to make butane hash oil on May 17 when she was injured in the explosion at Green Mill Motel in Manton.

She pleaded no contest last month to second-degree child abuse and third-degree arson. A judge on Monday sent her to prison for 80 to 120 months. She initially faced charges including maintaining a drug house.

Skardoutos apologized in court, saying she accepted her punishment.

Roughly half of the motel was destroyed. Police say her children were severely burned. She was living with them at the motel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s