AT&T asks customers affected by outage to restart their phones

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – AT&T responded with a fix after thousands of customers across the country reported outages, according to the website DownDetector, but reports of service failures continued as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“If you’ve experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue,” the company tweeted around 8:15 p.m. EST.

If you've experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue. — AT&T (@ATT) November 16, 2017

Many frustrated users replied to the tweet saying that restarting didn’t resolve the problem, however.

The AT&T outage affected customers of both phone and internet service in St. Louis, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Dallas among others.

According to DownDetector, more than 6,000 customer service requests had poured in by 6 p.m. EST.

Affected AT&T customers who try to make phone calls are receiving either a “Call Failed” message or a recording that the call can’t be completed as dialed.