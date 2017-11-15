Live traps placed for record-holding cats missing after Michigan fire

Posted 12:48 PM, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 12:49PM, November 15, 2017

Arcturus - from Facebook

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Live traps are being placed in a suburban Detroit neighborhood in hopes of catching two Guinness World Records-holding cats and two others believed missing after a fire destroyed their owners’ home.

Oakland County Animal Control Supervisor Ron Shankin said Wednesday that flyers have been posted and Farmington Hills residents are asked to look out for the cats.

Arcturus, Cygnus and the other cats haven’t been seen since Sunday’s fire northwest of Detroit. Will and Lauren Powers escaped and opened doors to allow the cats to flee.

Arcturus holds the record for the world’s tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world’s longest tail, measuring at more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

The family is offering a $25,000 bitcoin reward for any single cat found alive.

