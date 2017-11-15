Meltdown Cinema raising money for hurricane relief at “Rock the Storms” concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They may be young, but the student band Meltdown Cinema has plenty of experience and talent on stage. They're using their talents to raise money for a good cause by raising money for hurricane victims down south at their Rock the Storms event on Friday.

Meltdown Cinema is a Piano Cottage student band, with all of their members between the ages of 12 and 14. They perform original songs, along with covers of popular rock/pop music from the 80's to current hits.

Rock the Storms is happening at The Community House Auditorium at Beacon Hill, Eastgate at 7 p.m. All ticket proceeds will go to UNICEF, a non-profit helping people impacted by the hurricanes.

For more information and to stay up to date on the band, follow Meltdown Cinema on Facebook.

Watch the video above to see the band perform an original song, "Just Be You."