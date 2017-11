Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND, Mich. -- The Retro Room has opened up in downtown Wayland!

Inside you can find used and new vinyl records as well as used CD's and DVD's.

You can also catch music videos playing all day long on their screens and relax on vintage furniture that's also for sale while you browse and read albums.

If you're looking to sell or donate old records the retro room will take yours.

Decor: Please enable Javascript to watch this video