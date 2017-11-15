× Run, walk to celebrate the life of Theresa Lockhart

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The community is coming together to remember former Schoolcraft High School teacher Theresa Lockhart, just weeks after her remains were found in Allegan County.

Runners and walkers are invited to attended the memorial race, which is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Portage YMCA on Centre Avenue in Portage.

According to the Kalamazoo Area Runners club, Lockhart was an active member of the organizations.

The 4-mile loop is a route that Lockhart took many times with the group. The event begins at 6 p.m. and those attending are encouraged to wear reflective clothing and lights for safety.

The event is free, but those looking to attend are asked to register prior to the start of the run. Those under the age of 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.