Smoking can make menopause symptoms worse

Illnesses like cancer and heart disease are more likely to occur in women who smoke, but many don't realize that smoking makes changes to menopause making it worse.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, talks about how smoking can negatively effect the timing of menopause and menopause symptoms.

Menopause happens when the ovaries run out of "baby" eggs, which are responsible for making estrogen and progesterone. When these hormone levels fall, symptoms from menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and many other occur.

Smoking causes damage to the follicles, which means for women it can trigger menopause earlier and and make the transition more difficult. Symptoms are worse and can be caused by the rush of a cigarette.

Smoking also increases other women's health concerns-early bone loss and early osteoporosis and increased risk of bone fractures, early heart attack, early stroke, and worse diabetes.

All women have menopause, and 80 percent of women will have significant symptoms. However if women smoke, it could lead to a more miserable menopause experience.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.