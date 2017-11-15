Teen enters plea deal for Kent Co. gun thefts

Posted 12:29 PM, November 15, 2017, by

Desiree Taggart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A 17-year-old is pleading guilty in connection with two gun thefts in the West Michigan area.

The Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 that Desiree Taggart will plead guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact to a felony in exchange for having two counts of breaking and entering dropped.

Taggart was one of several teen suspects in break-ins at the Cabela’s store in Grandville and Barracks 616 in Cascade Township where dozens of guns were stolen.

Taggart will be sentenced on December 21.

