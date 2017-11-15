Two girls charged with recording attack on Muskegon Heights teen

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Two teen girls are facing felony charges for recording an attack on a Muskegon Heights teen and posting it to Facebook.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, are charged with unarmed robbery and unlawful posting of a message, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

The incident involved the November 4 attack where a teen was beaten and his clothes and possessions were taken by another teen. Trevon Godbolt, 18, has been arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment. Police say that the victim may have been targeted because of his sexual orientation.

The victim was found walking naked towards a relative’s home after the attack.