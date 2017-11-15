Two girls charged with recording attack on Muskegon Heights teen

Posted 9:24 AM, November 15, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Two teen girls are facing felony charges for recording an attack on a Muskegon Heights teen and posting it to Facebook.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, are charged with unarmed robbery and unlawful posting of a message, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

The incident involved the November 4 attack where a teen was beaten and his clothes and possessions were taken by another teen.  Trevon Godbolt, 18, has been arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.  Police say that the victim may have been targeted because of his sexual orientation.

The victim was found walking naked towards a relative’s home after the attack.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s