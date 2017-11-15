Villains like Green Goblin play a big role in Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes

Posted 11:11 AM, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10AM, November 15, 2017

The Marvel Universe has plenty of heroes, but there are plenty of bad guys too. Everyone's favorite villains are a big part of Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes, which is hitting the stage in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Todd got to talk with Jake, also known as the Green Goblin, about all the villains involved in the show, plus how special effects enhance the powers of both heroes and villains.

Marvel Universe Live will be happening at Van Andel Arena on November 17-19.

To purchase tickets, visit marveluniverselive.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s