Villains like Green Goblin play a big role in Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes

The Marvel Universe has plenty of heroes, but there are plenty of bad guys too. Everyone's favorite villains are a big part of Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes, which is hitting the stage in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Todd got to talk with Jake, also known as the Green Goblin, about all the villains involved in the show, plus how special effects enhance the powers of both heroes and villains.

Marvel Universe Live will be happening at Van Andel Arena on November 17-19.

To purchase tickets, visit marveluniverselive.com.