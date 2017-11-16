12 Michigan schools districts move to reduce suspensions

DETROIT (AP) — Some Michigan schools are working to reduce the use of suspensions and expulsions after being cited by the state for using those methods of discipline on special education students of color more frequently than other groups.

The Detroit News reports that the state Department of Education’s annual “Significant Disproportionality” list found 12 school districts that disciplined black or Hispanic special education students at least three times more frequently than other groups.

Districts on the list are required to use 15 percent of its special education funding toward early intervention services. Districts must also review and revise discipline polices.

State lawmakers approved a new rule in 2016 that requires districts to use “restorative practices” that encourage students to talk about their issues, learn empathy and gain a sense of personal responsibility.

FOX 17 Note: In the published list, Forest Hills and Kelloggsville were listed for disciplining black special education student more frequently and Battle Creek Harper Creek was listed for disciplining Hispanic special education students more. Click here for more.