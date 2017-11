Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 5th seeded Calvin volleyball team swept 4th seed Johnson & Wales in a division 3 national quarterfinal Thursday night.

Sarah DeVries led the Knights with 19 kills and national player of the year Anna Kamp added 13 kills.

The defending national champions take on top-seed Wittenberg Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the 2nd senifinal at Van Noord Arena.