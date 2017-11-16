Stylish outfits perfect for holiday gatherings at Lennon & Willow Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lennon and Willows is a great place to get some holiday shopping done for that fashionista in the family, but it's also the place to find the perfect outfit for those holiday gatherings that will make family members ask "where did you get that?"

From velvet clutches, to jackets, to denim jeans, to party dresses, Lennon and Willow has fashions that are great for women of all ages and sizes.

Leigh Ann went to their location in Lowell to see some of the latest fashion trends in their store that can be both dressed up, or dressed down.

All items seen can be found at Lennon and Willow's two locations:

953 Cherry Street Southeast, Grand Rapids

204 West Main Street, Lowell

To learn more or to see the items they have in stock, visit lennonandwillow.com.