× “Football Toss Across Michigan” makes a stop in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FOX Sport bus is making its way around Michigan for Football Week.

The tour not only promotes the support of local athletes and programs but the tour is also hoping to fight hunger around the state.

The “Football Toss Across Michigan,” Fox Sports Detroit and Kroger have partnered to bring meals to food banks and families in need.

“I’m so proud that we could rally an awesome collection of football teams, organizations and football-loving television stations to celebrate Football Week in Michigan,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “It’s more than just a week of football. With the added excitement and exposure of the Football Toss Across Michigan, we are able to team up with Kroger to utilize this incredible platform to fight hunger in our great state.”

The bus has made stops in Detroit, Flint, Saginaw and Bay City before stopping in Grand Rapids.

On Thursday they will be making appearances at Founders Brewing Company from 2-4 p.m. and at the Downtown Food Pantry.