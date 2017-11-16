Holiday spirit at Ford Museum Christmas tree lighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Nearly a thousand people gathered to watch the Christmas tree outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum light up for the first time this season.

Thursday was the 22nd annual outdoor tree lighting ceremony. It marks the beginning of holiday celebrations at the Ford Museum, complete with an a Capella group singing Christmas carols and Salvation Army giving away hot chocolate and cookies.

There are dozens of decorated trees inside the museum where people are invited to come in and vote on their favorite tree. The winner of the People's Choice Award for favorite tree will be announced December 3rd at the museums open house.

The lobby of the museum will be decorated through January 8th.