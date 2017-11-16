Technology and special effects give heroes superpowers in Marvel Universe Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes opens at Van Andel Arena Friday night. The stage will be full of incredible cast of characters like Iron Man, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Spiderman, plus many more villains and heroes.

While the characters will be doing an incredible amount of acrobatics and fighting, there's an incredible amount of technology to give those superheroes their superpowers. Banks of computers, 3D mapping and video projection are just part of what the Marvel team brings to each city to guarantee an unforgettable performance.

Todd went behind the scenes to see all the technology and equipment that goes into making the show super.

Marvel Universe Live will be happening at Van Andel Arena on November 17-19.

To purchase tickets, visit marveluniverselive.com.