LaughFest 2018 announces first round of performers

LaughFest 2018 just announced the first round of artists performing at the 10-day festival in March.

This year's festival includes more than 200 free and ticketed shows, with over 100 artists performing March 8-18.

Tickets for these shows go on sale on Friday, November 17 at laughfestgr.org.

Check out the lineup of LaughFest 2018 so far:

Headliners

Trevor Noah Performing during the Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event, DeVos Place, March 10

Tiffany Haddish (March 18)

Maria Bamford (LaughFest veteran – March 10)

Cameron Esposito (LF veteran – March 15-16)

Anjelah Johnson (LF veteran – March 17)

Bert Kreischer (LF veteran – March 16)

Greg Hahn (March 17)

“Weird Al” Yankovic (previously announced – March 10)

Clean Comedy Showcase, March 8–10

(At The B.O.B).

Jordan Carlos

Nore Davis

Aaron Kleiber

Grant Lyon

Nathan Macintosh

Keith McGill

Emma Willmann

National Stand-up Comedy Showcase, March 16–17

(At The B.O.B).

Sean Patton

Taylor Tomlinson

Ryan O’Flanagan

Janelle James

Chris Garcia

Tim Dillon

Joel Kim Booster

Best of the Midwest Competition, March 14

(At the B.O.B. - 7 Midwestern comics will battle to be crowned as the region’s best comic in 2018)

Geoffrey Asmus

Reena Calm

Mickey Housley

Joe Kilgallon

Holly Lynnea

Martin Morrow

Ali Sulton

Other Seriously Funny Stuff Announced: