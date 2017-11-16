LaughFest 2018 announces first round of performers

Posted 11:12 AM, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, November 16, 2017

LaughFest 2018 just announced the first round of artists performing at the 10-day festival in March.

This year's festival includes more than 200 free and ticketed shows, with over 100 artists performing March 8-18.

Tickets for these shows go on sale on Friday, November 17 at laughfestgr.org.

Check out the lineup of LaughFest 2018 so far:

Headliners

  • Trevor Noah
    • Performing during the Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event, DeVos Place, March 10
  • Tiffany Haddish (March 18)
  • Maria Bamford (LaughFest veteran – March 10)
  • Cameron Esposito (LF veteran – March 15-16)
  • Anjelah Johnson (LF veteran – March 17)
  • Bert Kreischer (LF veteran – March 16)
  • Greg Hahn (March 17)
  • “Weird Al” Yankovic (previously announced – March 10)

Clean Comedy Showcase, March 8–10

(At The B.O.B).

  • Jordan Carlos
  • Nore Davis
  • Aaron Kleiber
  • Grant Lyon
  • Nathan Macintosh
  • Keith McGill
  • Emma Willmann

National Stand-up Comedy Showcase, March 16–17

(At The B.O.B).

  • Sean Patton
  • Taylor Tomlinson
  • Ryan O’Flanagan
  • Janelle James
  • Chris Garcia
  • Tim Dillon
  • Joel Kim Booster

Best of the Midwest Competition, March 14

(At the B.O.B. - 7 Midwestern comics will battle to be crowned as the region’s best comic in 2018)

  • Geoffrey Asmus
  • Reena Calm
  • Mickey Housley
  • Joe Kilgallon
  • Holly Lynnea
  • Martin Morrow
  • Ali Sulton

Other Seriously Funny Stuff Announced:

  • Pop Scholars (March 9)
  • Rockin’ Homegrown Jam (March 10)
  • River City Improv (March 10 & 17)
  • LaughFest’s Best (March 10 & 17)
  • Dirty Show (March 16)
  • Grand Rapids Symphony’s Second City “Guide to the Symphony” comedy theater collaboration (previously announced – March 16–18)

