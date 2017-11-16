LaughFest 2018 announces first round of performers

LaughFest 2018 just announced the first round of artists performing at the 10-day festival in March.
This year's festival includes more than 200 free and ticketed shows, with over 100 artists performing March 8-18.
Tickets for these shows go on sale on Friday, November 17 at laughfestgr.org.
Check out the lineup of LaughFest 2018 so far:
Headliners
- Trevor Noah
- Performing during the Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event, DeVos Place, March 10
- Tiffany Haddish (March 18)
- Maria Bamford (LaughFest veteran – March 10)
- Cameron Esposito (LF veteran – March 15-16)
- Anjelah Johnson (LF veteran – March 17)
- Bert Kreischer (LF veteran – March 16)
- Greg Hahn (March 17)
- “Weird Al” Yankovic (previously announced – March 10)
Clean Comedy Showcase, March 8–10
(At The B.O.B).
- Jordan Carlos
- Nore Davis
- Aaron Kleiber
- Grant Lyon
- Nathan Macintosh
- Keith McGill
- Emma Willmann
National Stand-up Comedy Showcase, March 16–17
(At The B.O.B).
- Sean Patton
- Taylor Tomlinson
- Ryan O’Flanagan
- Janelle James
- Chris Garcia
- Tim Dillon
- Joel Kim Booster
Best of the Midwest Competition, March 14
(At the B.O.B. - 7 Midwestern comics will battle to be crowned as the region’s best comic in 2018)
- Geoffrey Asmus
- Reena Calm
- Mickey Housley
- Joe Kilgallon
- Holly Lynnea
- Martin Morrow
- Ali Sulton
Other Seriously Funny Stuff Announced:
- Pop Scholars (March 9)
- Rockin’ Homegrown Jam (March 10)
- River City Improv (March 10 & 17)
- LaughFest’s Best (March 10 & 17)
- Dirty Show (March 16)
- Grand Rapids Symphony’s Second City “Guide to the Symphony” comedy theater collaboration (previously announced – March 16–18)