Photos: LaughFest 2018 lineup announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The lineup for the 2018 Gilda's LaughFest was announced Thursday morning.

Headliners include The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who will perform during the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Signature event. Others include Tiffany Haddish, Maria Bamford and Cameron Esposito. "Weird Al" Yankovic was previously announced for 20 Monroe Live, and the Grand Rapids Symphony is hosting Second City's Guide to the Symphony.

Other performers include Anjelah Jonson, Bert Kreischer and Greh Hahn.

The Clean Comedy Showcase will include Jordan Carlos, Nore Davis, Aaron Kleiber, Grant Lyon, Nathan Macintosh, Keith McGill and Emma Willmann.

The National Stand-Up Comedy Showcase will include Sean Patton, Taylor Tomlinson, Ryan O'Flanagan, Janelle James, Chris Garcia, Tim Dillon and Joel Kim Booster.

LaughFest 2018 is scheduled for March 8-18. Noah performs March 10 at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Signature Event at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. LaughFest will include more than 200 free and ticketed shows at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell, Wayland's Gun Lake Casino.

The festival honors the memory of comedian Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989. Proceeds and donations from LaughFest support free emotional health care programs offered for children and adults living with cancer and grief through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.