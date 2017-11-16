Pringles rolling out limited Thanksgiving Dinner flavors

Posted 5:57 PM, November 16, 2017

Kevin Ryan / Edelman (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pringles announced they’ll be introducing eight new potato chip flavors.

They announced Thursday they’ll have turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese, and pumpkin pie flavored chips.

Thanksgiving Dinner flavors are part of a pilot taste test and will be available in limited quantities. It won’t be available in stores this holiday season.

