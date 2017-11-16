State finals loss drives Shanks to set Muskegon interception record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon lost the division 3 state championship game last season when Orchard Lake St. Mary's threw a touchdown pass in the games final 10 seconds to beat the Big Reds 29-28.

"They try to blame us for the coverage and it was on his side so he bounced backed he has got a chip on his shoulder this season" Muskegon senior quarterback La'darius Jefferson said.

"I think about it every play, I think about it every day in practice, I think about it every time we go out and play a game, I even think about it when I`m asleep" senior cornerback Willie Shanks said. "I have nightmares about it so it just motivates me a lot to not let it happen again."

This year Shanks is not letting anything happen when the ball is thrown his way, setting a school record with 10 interceptions and the season is not done yet.

"It means we set something new for twenty eighteen we just want to be the class to set something new for the school" Shanks said. "It is not just my interceptions it the whole db interceptions it`s the whole d-line interceptions it is not just mine."

The old record of 8 was set 11 years ago by former Muskegon great Ronald Johnson, last week Shanks picked off 3 DeWitt passes to bring his total to 10.

"Ten interceptions in a pass happy era of football is a great thing for him" Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "It is a great confidence booster he has been our solid rock all year back there in the secondary."

Muskegon takes on Harper Creek Saturday in a division 3 state semifinal game at East Kentwood at 1 p.m..