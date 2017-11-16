Suspect in Muskegon shooting arrested in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A suspect in a Muskegon shooting who also prompted an Amber Alert Wednesday has been arrested in Grand Rapids.

Police say that Jaraun Dequan Render, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Grandville SW. Grand Rapids Public Schools say that Caesar Chavez Elementary School was placed on lockdown for a short time, while police arrested Render.

Render is suspected in shooting Linda Jamerson, 19, and Dajuan Edison, 26 Tuesday night outside the Sunny Mart on Apple Avenue. Wednesday afternoon, police issued an Amber Alert after learning that Render may have three children with him, ages 16-months to 3 years old. Two of the children were also Jamerson's.

The children were found safe Wednesday afternoon at a home on McReynolds NW. Police also said they found Render's vehicle Wednesday in Grand Rapids.