Watson’s has all the fun with gaming tables like pool, foosball and more

Watson's is well known for their hot tubs and spas, but as they say, they have all the fun. They have a wide selection of gaming tables that are perfect for anyone's game room.

They offer all kids of games like pool, foosball, air hockey, shuffle boards and more, plus they are offering a grand opening special so anyone can afford to have something fun like this in their home.

Todd went to their showroom in Portage to see all of the fun game tables available.

Wastson's of Kalamazoo is located at 6695 South Westnedge Avenue. They also have a second location at 3640 29th Street Southeast in Kentwood.

For more information on their hot tubs or other products, visit watsons.com.