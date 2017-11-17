2nd case of chronic wasting disease confirmed in Montcalm Co. deer

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says lab testing has confirmed a second case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a Montcalm County deer.

A 1½-year-old buck harvested in October in Sidney Township tested positive for CWD, according to lab results from the Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services lab in Ames, Iowa.

The DNR says in a release that it is the eleventh free-ranging deer in Michigan confirmed to have the disease.

Three more CWD cases are suspected in Montcalm County but are awaiting lab confirmation. Those deer were killed in Pine, Reynolds and Sidney townships, according to the DNR.

The first deer confirmed with CWD in Montcalm County was a 3½-year-old doe killed in Montcalm Township.

The DNR is requiring deer checks for firearms season. Officials are also discouraging the feeding and baiting of deer in areas where CWD may be present, so the disease doesn’t spread at the bait pile.

Starting Jan. 2, 2018, feeding and baiting will be banned in Kent and Montcalm counties.

