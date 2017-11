Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes is hitting the stage at Van Andel Arena this weekend, but did you know that one of Michigan's very own plays a major role in the show?

Todd got to talk with Caitlyn Larsen about her journey that lead her to the role of Nebula, and what it's like playing a villain in the action-packed show.

Marvel Universe Live has multiple performances from November 17-19.

To purchase tickets, visit marveluniverselive.com.