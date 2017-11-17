Friday’s Friend, Sanders, up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Sanders! He's a 3-year-old Rat Terrier mix. He does well with other dogs and would prefer older and respectful children

Throughout the entire month of November, the Humane Society of West Michigan is running their "New Family Member November" adoption event. Adoption fees for small animals and adult cats six months and older are waived, while adult dogs five months and older will have an adoption fee of $99 (a savings of $96.)

For more information on Sanders or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.